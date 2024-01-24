Ivory Coast FA sack coach Jean-Louis Gasset despite chance to reach 2023 Afcon R16

Ivory Coast Football Association has sacked coach Jean-Louis Gasset from his post despite the nation still having a chance to reach the 2023 Afcon Round of 16 stage.

Gasset’s sacking comes two days after the Elephants suffered a 4-0 loss against Cape Verde in their final Group A game.

The result saw them finishing the group stage in third place with three points and still in reach to progress to the next phase as one of the best third-placed teams.

A statement from the Ivory Coast Football Federation (FIF) on social media said Gasset, and his assistant Ghislain Printant, have had their contracts terminated “due to insufficient results”.

Emerse Fae, another assistant coach, has taken interim charge of the team while the FIF works to hire a permanent successor to Gasset.