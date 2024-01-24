Morocco coach hit with four match ban at Afcon 2023

Morocco coach Walid Regragui has been handed a four-match plus a fine following his post-match fight with DRC captain Chancel Mbemba.

The incident occurred just moments after full time whistle of Sunday’s Group F match between Morocco and DRC.

The confrontation led to a melee between players and officials from both teams that continued as they left the field and went down the players’ tunnel.

The CAF’s disciplinary committee has found Regragui guilty.

However, the gaffer will only serve two matches after two games were suspended in case he doesn’t commit a similar offence for the next one year.

CAF has not released a press release on the suspension yet, but Morocco’s Football Federation (FRFM) announced that it will appeal the action.

“The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has decided to appeal the decision, considering it to be unjust,” reads the statement by FRMF.

“The facts have shown that Mr. Walid Regragui did not engage in any behavior that goes against the spirit of sportsmanship.”