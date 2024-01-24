Supersport United make decision on Khama Billiat

SuperSport United have reportedly made a decision on the possibility of signing Khama Billiat.

Billiat started training with the club on Thursday but after three days, the forward has stopped coming to. sessions.

According to South African newspaper, The Sunday World, coach Gavin Hunt has decided against adding the 33-year-old player to his roster.

This was confirmed by United CEO Stan Matthews to the newspaper.

“We are not going to sign him, so it’s pointless to continue training,” revealed Matthews.

Billiat, a former Warriors international, is a free agent since July following his departure from Kaizer Chiefs at the end of his contract.

He has spent the first of the season training alone.