Hervé Renard linked with return Africa to coach at 2023 Afcon

Ivory Coast are looking to salvage their 2023 Afcon campaign after approaching their former coach Hervé Renard.

The Elephants, who failed to get an automatic qualification to the Round of 16, sacked their head coach Jean-Louis Gasset following a 4-0 loss at the hands of Equatorial Guinea.

After securing the knockout stage berth as one of the the best placed second runners, the hosts are hoping to start afresh under a new technical management.

According to French outlet L’Équipe, the Ivorian FA wants a short-term loan for coach Renard, who is under contract as the France Women’s team head coach.

The publication adds that the FA wants the gaffer to takeover in time before their Round of 16 clash against defending champions Senegal.

The game is scheduled for Monday at 10 pm CAT.

The French Football Federation are understood to be willing to allow Renard to come to Ivory Coast on loan.