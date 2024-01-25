Pitso Mosimane joins new club

Pitso Mosimane has joined a new club after agreeing to a short-term deal with Abha Football Club.

Abha FC plays in the Saudi Pro League and his arrival there marks his return to the Middle Eastern country.

Mosimane has been without a club since leaving UAE side Al Whada in October 2023.

The gaffer’s agent and wife Moira Tlhagale confirmed the deal to South African outlet Sunday World.

“I can confirm to you that coach Pitso has officially signed with Saudi Arabia club Abha FC on Thursday,” Moira told the newspaper.

“Coach Pitso will be returning to the gulf and has signed a four-month contract with the team until the end of the season.

“His mandate is clear and that is to ensure that Abha survives relegation and plays in the Pro League again next season.”

Mosimane coached Al Ahli Jeddah in Saudi Arabia before and help the team secure promotion to the Pro League after winning the first division championship.