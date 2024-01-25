Stanley Ngala leaves Highlanders

Stanley Ngala has left Highlanders after two seasons with the club.

The striker moved to Bosso from FC Platinum in 2022 on a three-year contract.

But he failed to hit top form in the first two seasons at his club, leading to his departure.

A statement by Highlanders reads: “We would like to announce the departure of Stanley Ngala from the squad.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude for the exceptional talent and spirit he brought to the club. As we part ways, we thank him for his efforts. We wish him the best.”

Other players who have left Highlanders include Rahman Kutsanzira, Mbongeni Ndlovu and Brighton Manhire.