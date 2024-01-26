Official: Highlanders appoint new assistant coach

Highlanders have appointed a new assistant coach to new head coach Kelvin Kaindu ahead of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

In a statement, Bosso confirmed the appointment of Try Ncube, who is a holder of a CAF B licence.

Ncube has coached Bulawayo City and in Botswana before, and was last attached at Hwange.

A statement by the club reads: “We’re delighted to announce that Try Ncube has joined Kelvin Kaindu’s backroom staff as an Assistant Coach.

“Ncube holds a CAF B license in coaching, and he has a vast experience in coaching having previously managed Bulawayo City FC, Newtown Highlanders FC in Botswana and recently Hwange FC. We welcome him on board.”