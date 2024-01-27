2023 FUZ Awards winners revealed as Marshall Munetsi is honoured

The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) End of the season awards were held on Friday.

Dynamos midfielder Donald Mudadi was crowned the Men’s Player of the Year, while Herentals Queens striker Maud Mafuruse picked the biggest prize in women’s category.

France-based midfielder Marshall Munetsi won the Best Foreign-based Player at the Awards.

Here is the full list of winners at the 2023 FUZ Awards:

FUZ Best Male Player of the Year 2023

Donald Mudadi (Dynamos)

FUZ Best Female Player of the Year 2023

Maud Mafuruse (Herentals Queens)

FUZ PSL Top Goal Scorer 2023

Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

FUZ ZWPSL Top Goal Scorer 2023

Maud Mafuruse (Herentals Queens)

FUZ Best Foreign Based Player

Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims, France)

FUZ Merit Award

Dr Nicholas Munyonga

Rosemary Mugadza

FUZ Media Honorary Award

Charles Mabika

FUZ Men’s Team of the Year



FUZ Women’s Team of the Year