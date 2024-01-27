Chinyama lands coaching post in Poland

Former Dynamos and FC Platinum striker Takesure Chinyama has been appointed one of the coaches at Polish academy KS Bibiczanka.

The 44-year-old, who made a name for himself in Poland, where he turned out for Legia Warszawa and was the top goal scorer in the Polish top-flight in 2009, recently acquired his CAF coaching license and is working on getting the UEFA C and B.

“Takesure Chinyama – former footballer of Legia Warsaw and the top scorer of the Polish Ekstraklasa in 2009, a representative of Zimbabwe, begins his coaching career at the START Sport Academy and will support the further development of players training at the Football Academy KS Bibiczanka,” the academy said in a statement.

“Coach Takesure Chinyama will work with coaches of youth groups that participate in league games, i.e. with Junior, Sneakers and Youth teams AP KS Bibiczanka i.e. Players from 2013 to 2006.

“He will take an active part in selected classes so that each of our players can have direct contact with a player of this class.

Bibiczanka director Mariusz Skrzyński described Chinyama as a good former player whose knowledge of the game will help young footballers in the academy.

“Cooperation with a former extra-classy football player, the king of shooters, as well as a Zimbabwean representative, should awaken the passion among players of AP KS Bibiczanka and help develop their awareness and purpose of participating in football trainings,” he said.

“We think it will be a very valuable experience for our players, especially since Chinyama, is an open and cheerful person. He is willing to work with children and young people. Soon, he (Chinyama) will appear in our teams’ first classes,” added Skrzyński.

M Sport Management, the agency which used to handle Chinyama during his career as a player, is still invloved in the former Zimbabwe international’s transition to coaching.

“He was under M Sport Managent as a player, but we are still in touch. When we manage our players, when they retire, we don’t abandon them, we make sure we assist them in the best possible way in their pursuit of other avenues in football,” said M Sport founder Mike Ngobeni.

“We are assisting him in every way to make sure that he has everything that he needs, including his coaching licenses. He is in the process of acquiring his UEFA C and B coaching badges and we will assist in him in every way,” added Ngobeni.