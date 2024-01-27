Magaya fulfils Wadzanayi promise

Yadah FC founder and owner Prophet Walter Magaya has fulfilled his promise to assist Simba Bhora in the completion of Wadzanayi Stadium by delivering rubber tiles which will be fitted in the dressing room.

Wadzanayi, which was the home of the Shamva-based ambitious side from Division 2 before they were promoted to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in 2022, is currently being transformed into a morden facility with a sitting capacity of 10 000 spectators.

The Simba Bhora leadership, led by mining mogul Simba ‘Buju’ Ndoro, is hoping to have the facility ready by the time the 2024 PSL season begins next month.

Magaya, who recently visited Wadzanayi to see the progress that has been made and promised to assist, yesterday delivered the rubber titles to the Simba leadership.

Simba Bhora spokesperson Charles Nyatsine confirmed the delivery.