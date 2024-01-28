Cardiff City change stance on Andy Rinomhota but player not yet out of the woods

Cardiff City have reportedly changed their stance on Andy Rinomhota’s future but the player is not out of the woods yet.

Rinomhota had fallen out of favour after being limited to just one appearance across all competitions until January.

The Warriors midfielder only made his first start of the season at the start of the month and has gone to feature in the following games.

According to Wales Online website, Rinomhota was initially rendered surplus to requirements but that position has since changed courtesy of his recent re-introduction to the team.

However, the midfielder still looks destined to move on in this current transfer window if the right buyer can be found.

Andy Rinomhota still has a year-and-half left on his three-year contract after he joined Cardiff City in June 2022 on a free transfer following his departure at Reading.