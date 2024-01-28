Kadewere misses a penalty against Munetsi’s Reims, game ends goalless

Warriors striker Tino Kadewere missed a penalty, as FC Nantes played out to goalless draw against Marshall Munetsi’s Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 today.

The Highfield-bred striker recently moved to Nantes on loan from Olympique Lyon.

Nantes were awarded a penalty in the 69th minute when Abdoul Bamba was brought down in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Kadewere stepped up but was denied from 12 yards by Reims goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf.

Meanwhile, Kadewere’s compatriot Munetsi, came off the bench in the second half.