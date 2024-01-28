Luton Town coach issues unpleasant update on Marvelous Nakamba

Luton Town coach Rob Edwards has issued an unpleasant update on the injury of Marvelous Nakamba.

The Zimbabwean midfielder suffered a knee injury on international duty with the Warriors in November.

He initially missed three games due to the issue but returned and featured for just a game.

The second setback forced him to undergo surgery last month to repair the problem.

According to a latest update issued by Edwards, Nakamba’s expected date of return is still unclear as the injury is too serious.

The gaffer told Luton Today newspaper: “It’s not great, it’s quite a significant one. We still don’t know definitely on the time but it’s months, it is months.

“It was his meniscus, so he had to have an operation on that. It was a real innocuous one in training, he just passed the ball and it’s such a shame. It’s a real hard one, for him first of all as he’s so important to us. You don’t want anyone injured, but it’s just I love seeing his smiley face around all the time at the training ground and when he’s in there (treatment room), he’s still smiling but you can just see it’s hurting him that he can’t get out there and train.

“We’ll do everything we can to make sure we support him and get him back as quickly as possible. When that is, right now, I don’t know, but it will be a couple more months I think at least.”