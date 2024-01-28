“Things didn’t go according to plan”: Medeama lift lid on Mahachi exit

Defending Ghanaian Premier League champions Medeama have lifted the lid on their decision to show Kuda Mahachi the exit door.

Medeama yesterday announced that they had released the Warriors midfielder, just five months into his one-year contract.

Mahachi joined Medeama last year, after nearly a year without playing football, due to a child abuse scandal which put his once promising career in jeopardy.

Medeama, in a statement, said the diminutive midfielder struggled to cement a place in the team due to lack of fitness.

“The Zimbabwean joined the Mauve and Yellows in August 2023 but struggled to cement his role due to lack of fitness,” reads part of the statement.

“He made the switch to Ghana after a year absence but things did not go according to plan.”