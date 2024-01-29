I will deal with Marcus Rashford, says Erik ten Hag after player’s absence

Erik ten Hag said he will “deal with” Marcus Rashford after the player missed Manchester United’s 4-2 FA Cup victory at Newport.

Rashford reportedly told the club he was too ill to play in the match but was spotted at a night club partying before the game.

“He reported ill [on Friday], for the rest, it’s an internal matter. I’ll deal with it,” said Ten Hag following United’s nervy win over League Two opposition.

Ten Hag added there was a “no good culture” when he arrived at United in 2022 and he has encountered disciplinary issues during his Old Trafford tenure.

Asked if Rashford was another example of that “no good culture”, Ten Hag said: “I don’t go in this case. We talked before about it, we played a good game, and now we move on.”