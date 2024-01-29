Mikel Arteta breaks silence on Arsenal exit reports

Mikel Arteta has dismissed reports suggesting that he is set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

The reports stated that the gaffer would subsequently replace Xavi at Barcelona.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, Arteta shut down those rumours and branded them as “fake”, claiming he is currently in the “right place”.

The gaffer said: “That’s totally fake news. What I read yesterday I don’t know where it’s coming from. I’m really upset about it. I could not believe it.

“I don’t know where it’s coming from. I think we have to be very careful when you talk about personal things especially. I’m in the right place.”

Arteta has less than 18 months left on his current Arsenal contract.

The Spaniard took over from Unai Emery in 2019.