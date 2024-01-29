Zim players based abroad round-up

Tino Kadewere missed a penalty as FC Nantes played out to goalless draw against Marshall Munetsi’s Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 today.

The Zimbabwean, who moved to the French side at start of the month, started in the match.

He failed to convert from the spot in the 69th minute after Reims goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf saved his kick.

Munetsi finally marked his comeback in the match after coming on as a second half substitute.

The midfielder had spent the past month nursing an ankle injury.

In England, a few players were demanding involved in action over the weekend.

Wolves youngster Tawanda Chirewa came on as a second half substitute in the 2-0 win over West Brom in the FA Cup 4th round encounter.

The Zimbabwean forward, who made his senior debut in the same tournament this month, played just twelve minutes in the game.

Brendan Galloway was in the Plymouth Argyle starting XI against Leeds.

The defender played the entire game as they drew 1-1 to set up a replay in the FA Cup 4th round.

In Belgium, Bill Antonio earned another senior appearance for KV Mechelen.

Jordan Zemura also returned after an injury layoff.

He came on as a second half substitute against Atalanta in the Serie A.