2023 Afcon Quarterfinals: List of qualified teams, fixtures and dates

Six teams have already booked their places in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Afcon.

Hosts Ivory Coast are among the qualified sides after knocking out defending champions Senegal via a penalty shootout.

Seven-time champions Egypt failed to progress through courtesy of DRC’s triomw.

Angola are the only COSAFA team that has reached the last eight, as South Africa are set to face their opponents, Morocco, on Tuesday.

List of qualified teams so far:

Ivory Coast

Angola

Nigeria

Cape Verde

DRC

Guinea

Confirmed fixtures and dates in the quarterfinals:

2 February

DRC vs Guinea

Nigeria vs Angola

3 February

Cape Verde vs Morocco/South Africa

Ivory Coast vs Mali/Burkina Faso