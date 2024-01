Former Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Sheasham has parted ways with fourteen players following their relegation from the top-flight.

The Construction Boys spent just a season playing in the PSL, marking their first ever time in the league.

Following their relegation, the club has announced a massive clear out.

The released players include Hillary Bakacheza, Tanaka Chidhobha, Nigel Mupinduki, Future Sibanda and Tichaona Macheka who all joined the club last year.