Highlanders announce candidates vying for executive positions at club elections

Highlanders have confirmed the final candidates vying for the executive board posts at the club’s elections this weekend.

The polls will take place on 4 February with positions of chairman, secretary and committee member up for grabs.

The three posts are currently held by Johnfat Sibanda, Morgen Dube and Mgcini Mafu, respectively.

Sibanda will contest against former chairman Kenneth Mhlophe, Nodumo Nyathi and Edson Dube for the chairman position.

In the Executive Secretary post, incumbent Morgen Dube will be up against Nsikelelo Moyo and Reaburn Nkosana.

The Executive committee member candidates include Bhekumuzi Sibanda and Kindman Ndlovu.