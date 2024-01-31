PSL chairman Farai Jere explains reason behind early start to 2024 Castle Lager Premiership season

The Premier Soccer League chairman Farai Jere has explained the reason behind starting the 2024 Castle Lager Premiership season earlier than usual.

The new campaign will kick off on 17 February with the Castle Lager Challenge Cup between league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars and Chibuku Super Cup winners Dynamos.

The match will be played at Baobab Stadium in Ngezi.

The league will commence a week later on 24 February, a shift from the usual late March to early April kick off.

Speaking to PSL media, Jere explained why they decided to start the campaign early.

The league boss said: “Our clubs are going to participate in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup tournaments, and we also have our national team that will be playing this year.

“We want them to do their business without the league being played here. That’s why we have decided to set our (to start) league early this year in February.”