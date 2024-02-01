Andy Rinomhota linked with permanent deadline day exit from Cardiff City

Andy Rinomhota has been linked with a permanent deadline day exit from Cardiff City.

The Zimbabwean midfielder has fallen out of favour at the Championship side and is no longer wanted by the coach.

Though he has been trying find his way back into the team of late, the player is now reportedly set to leave Cardiff City before the transfer window closes on Thursday night.

According to Football Insider several English clubs are targeting to sign Rinomhota.

These sides include Championship teams

Huddersfield Town, who are said to be leading the race to snap up the Warriors international, Sheffield Wednesday and and League One side Blackpool.

Turkish side Goztepe and French clubs Amiens and Valenciennes have also been reported to be in the race for his signature.

Rinomhota has made a total of 48 appearances across all competitions for the Bluebirds since he signed for the club in 2022.

He has one year remaining on his contract having signed a three-year deal with the Welsh side.