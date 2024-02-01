Bill Antonio scores in first ever start in Belgian Pro League

Bill Antonio was on target in his first ever start in the Belgian Pro League on Thursday night.

The Zimbabwean was named in the KV Mechelen starting XI to face Anderlecht.

He scored his second goal in the league in the 53rd minute, while playing as a right winger.

Antonio, who netted his first goal in the league last month against Genk, was subbed off in the stoppage time as Mechelen drew the match 2-2.

Here are his other stats:

Meanwhile, Antonio will play alongside fellow countryman Munashe Garan’anga at KV Mechelen following the defender’s switch to the Belgian club from Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova on Thursday.

Garan’anga signed a three-year-contract until 2027 and was in attendance when Antonio netted in his first start.