Khama Billiat gets renewed hope as another SA top-flight club expresses interest in signing him

Khama Billiat has received renewed hope of returning to the South African Premier Soccer League after another top-flight club expressed interest in signing him.

Billiat has been a free agent and spent the past seven months without a club following his departure at Kaizer Chiefs.

He trained with SuperSport United last month but failed to get a deal after coach Gavin Hunt opted against signing him.

Cape Town City also held talks with the player a few months ago but they failed to reach an agreement.

It has now been revealed that Cape Town Spurs are said to be looking to offer the former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns a deal.

According to South African newspaper The Citizen, talks have already begun between the two parties.

An unnamed source told the publication: “Things didn’t go well for him at SuperSport and he had high hopes that he will be signed.

“Unfortunately, coach Gavin was not impressed with him. But, it’s not the end of the road for him because Spurs want to sign him.

“I believe there has already been contact with him and it’s just a matter of time before things are made official.”

Billiat can join any team in South Africa despite the transfer window closing last week because of being unattached to any club.