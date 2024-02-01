Reigning Castle Lager Premiership champions Ngezi Platinum signs Warriors international

Ngezi Platinum Stars have signed striker Obriel Chirinda from Bulawayo Chiefs.

The reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions unveiled their new signing on Thursday.

The club said in a statement: “Ngezi Platinum Stars is pleased to announce the signing of former Bulawayo Chiefs forward, Obriel Chirinda.”

Chirinda, who is a Warriors international, becomes the latest arrival at the Baobab following the arrival of Never Tigere from Tanzanian club Ihefu SC, Talent Chamboko (Manica Diamonds) and Richard Hachiro (Chicken Inn).

Moses Demera, who had a top performance in the previous campaign wirh ZPC Kariba, is now also part of Madamburo.