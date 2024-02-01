Warriors defender Munashe Garananga joins Belgian top-flight club

Warriors defender Munashe Garananga has completed his permanent switch to Belgian Pro League club KV Mechelen from Moldovan team Sheriff Tiraspol.

The 23-year-old links up with fellow countryman Bill Antonio at the top-flight side.

He signed a three-year-contract until 2027.

Mechelen Sports Director Tim Matthys said following the signing of the player: “With Munashe we are bringing in a talented defender who, at the age of 23, can already show a good track record.

“He already has a lot of experience and has also played Conference and Europa League.

“Munashe is a boy who wants to invest in his sporting career. Lucky for us, because otherwise he would be a waste of money. The many offers from several larger clubs proved that. I look forward to how he will develop with us.”

Garananga said he is looking forward to play alongside Antonio, whom he went to school with.

“Bill Antonio and I used to go to the same high school,” he said. “It will be a nice reunion.”

The defender added: “I personally want to develop further as a footballer here in the coming years. I believe I am in the right place for that in Mechelen.”