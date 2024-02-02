Michael Ndiweni leaves Newcastle United to join new club

Michael Ndiweni has left Newcastle United to join Scottish top-flight club Annan Athletic on loan.

Ndiweni will remain in Scotland for the remainder of the campaign.

The loan move will offer the 20-year-old Warriors prospect some senior team experience.

Newcastle United Academy Director Steve Harper said: “The loan to Annan gives Michael a platform to get regular senior game time and we wish him well for his spell there.”

Ndiweni made his English Premier League debut with Newcastle in November last year, coming from the bench against Chelsea.

He also featured in the following matchday squad for their Champions League game away to PSG.

The striker, who joined Newcastle in 2016, was born in England to Zimbabwean parents and is eligible to play for Zimbabwe. His father coaches youth football in Newcastle.

And his little brother, Ryan, is part of the. Newcastle United Under 18 set-up.