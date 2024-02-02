Zim players based abroad make deadline day transfers

The mid-season transfer window in some European country closed on Thursday and a couple of Zimbabwean players beat the deadline day and made their moves

Headlining the deadline transfer was Munashe Garan’anga who made a switch to Belgian Pro League club KV Mechelen from Moldovan team Sheriff Tiraspol.

Garan’anga joined Mechelen on a three-year contract, linking up with fellow countryman Bill Antonio who also plays at the top-flight side.

Warriors midfielder Andy Rinomhota left Cardiff City to join Rotherham United on a six-month loan deal.

Rinomhota moved to the club after falling out of favour at Cardiff.

He was initially linked with a permanent move Huddersfield United and Sheffield United and a couple teams in France and Turkey but all failed to meet City’s expectations.

Instead, Rotherham joined the race and signed the midfielder.

Macauley Bonne was also on the move after switching to Cambridge United on loan from League Two side Gillingham until the end of the season.

28-year-old Bonne, who began his career with Colchester, has played for eight clubs.