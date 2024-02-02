Zim youngster making strides at Aston Villa

Zimbabwean youngster Thierry Katsukunya seems to have found a regular place in the Aston Villa U21 team, which acts as a feeder to the senior team.

The 18-year-old defender will make his forth successive appearance for the team this evening when Villa U21 face Swansea U21 in the EPL Cup.

He starts in the match just like in his other three appearances in which he went on to play the entire ninety minutes.

Katsikunya, who plays as a centre-back, moved to the Birmingham-based club in 2021 following his transfer from Coventry City.

He signed his first professional contract in the following year.

The Warriors prospect was born in the UK to a Zimbabwean father and a Welsh mother. He has represented Wales at U17 but still is eligible to represent Zimbabwe through his father’s heritage.