We played our worst performance, says Bafana coach after beating Cape Verde to reach Afcon semifinals

Hugo Broos believes his charges played their worst game at Afcon against Cape Verde in the quarterfinals.

Bafana Bafana failed to score during the. open play and had to squeeze a victory in the penalty shootout which they won 2-1.

The result saw the Southern Africans reaching the semifinals of the Afcon for the first time in over two decades.

Speaking after the match, Broos said, as cited by Soccer Laduma:

“Our match was not so good, I think we played the worst game of the tournament of all our games. We played better against Mali, we played better against Namibia, Tunisia, also Morocco.

“Today, this was not the team we saw in the previous week. I think for some players it’s a very new experience, and maybe the pressure and the nerves played a role today in the game.”

He added: “For Cape Verde it was maybe different, they had nothing to lose. Even I think they are very sad now, but for us there was more to lose and that was played in the heads of the players and therefore we didn’t play like we used to do.

“But ok, I said it already it’s not the way you win [that matters], it’s you win and we won today with penalties. So we are very happy.”

Bafana Bafana face Nigeria in the semi-finals at Stade de la Paix in Bouaké on Wednesday.