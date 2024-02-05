FIFA announces official schedule for 2026 World Cup

FIFA confirms schedule for 2026 World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.

The new 48-team tournament will be cohosted by USA, Mexico and Canada in thirty eight days.

The group stage matches will run from June 11, when Mexico opens the tournament at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

United States will start their group stage campaign on the following day at SoFi Stadium in California, while Canada will set first base in Toronto at BMO Field, playing their first match also on the second day.

The knockout stage will begin with the first-ever round of 32 on June 28 with the round of 16 starting on July 4.

The Quarterfinals will start on July 8 and the semifinals will be played on July 14-15, while the bronze medal match will be held in Miami on July 18.