Zim players based abroad round-up

Bill Antonio made his second successive start for Belgian top-flight club KV Mechelen on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean, who scored in the previous game on Thursday, played as a right winger for eighty-three minutes in the 1-0 league win against KAS Eupen.

Fellow countryman and new teammate Munashe Garananga made his debut for Mechelen in the same match.

The Zimbabwean defender made his switch to Belgium from Moldovan team Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday.

He came on as a second half substitute in the 1-0 league win against KAS Eupen and played the remaining twenty-seven minutes of the game.

Also making a debut over the weekend was Michael Ndiweni.

The young forward moved to Scottish top-flight club Annan Athletic on a six-month loan from Newcastle United on Thursday.

He came on as a 46th-minute sub as his side lost 2-3 to Alloa.

Rotherham United’s new loan signing from Cardiff City Andy Rinomhota was an unused substitute in the 2-0 loss against Southampton in the English Championship.

Brendan Galloway played the entire match as Plymouth Argyle won 1-0 against Swansea in the Championship.

Wolves’ Tawanda Chirewa was an unused substitute in their 4-2 EPL victory over Chelsea.

Tivonge Rushesha returned to the Reading matchday squad in the 1-1 League One draw against Oxford United but spent the entire match on the bench.

Rushesha had missed action in the past month due to an injury.

In France, Marshall Munetsi returned to the Stade de Reims first XI after also recovering from a foot injury.

He played for 75 minutes before he was subbed off.

Tinotenda Kadewere also started for French Ligue 1 side Nantes, while Jordan Zemura also made Udinese’s first XI in the Italian Serie A game against