Bosso rope in Agent Sawu

Bulawayo giants Highlanders have appointed former Warriors striker Agent ‘Ajira’ Sawu as one of their assistant coaches.

Sawu joins the Kelvin Kaindu-led technical team, after the Zambian replaced Portuguese mentor Baltemar Brito in the Bosso dugout.

“We’re delighted to announce that Agent Sawu has joined Kelvin Kaindu’s backroom staff as the second Assistant Coach,” Bosso said in a statement.

“Sawu holds a CAF B license in coaching, a UEFA certificate in Football Management, and a certificate in Soccer Management and Scouting course. He has a vast coaching experience, having coached the Zimbabwe National team U15 and U17 side, Bantu Rovers and recently Kwekwe United.”