Cameroon FA rejects Samuel Eto’o’s resignation as president

The Cameroon Football Federation’s (Fecafoot) executive committee have rejected Samuel Eto’o’s resignation.

Eto’o announced his resignation as the football association’s president on Monday following a disappointing AFCON tournament that saw Rigobert Song’s side exiting in the last-16,

The development also comes after the former has been dogged by allegations of improper conduct, match-fixing and corruption.

A statement by Fecafoot reads: “The Executive Committee of the Cameroon Football Federation held a session this Monday, February 5 at the Yaounde Hilton Hotel,’ they said.

“The agenda focused on evaluating the performance of the senior men’s national team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

“At the beginning of the meeting, the President of the Cameroon Football Federation, Mr Eto’o Fils Samuel, tendered his resignation to the members of the federal executive organ, inviting them to do likewise in good faith.

“At the end of discussions and subsequent deliberations, the members of the Executive Committee decided to maintain their current mandates and thus unanimously rejected the President’s resignation.

“Thereby renewing their confidence in him to continue with the same spirit of reconstruction and development of Cameroon football at all levels as envisaged in his plan adopted by the elective General Assembly of December 11, 2021.”