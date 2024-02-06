Chelsea make decision on Mauricio Pochettino’s immediate future

Chelsea reportedly have no plans to sack head coach Mauricio Pochettino following a poor run in form.

The Argentine, 51, is under pressure to turn the club’s fortunes having suffered an embarrassing 4-2 home defeat at the hands of Wolves on Sunday.

The result left the Blues sitting in the 11th place in the English Premier League table.

The gaffer admitted that his job isn’t safe following the defeat.

But according to English outlet, The Sun, Chelsea’s hierarchy are very calm about the situation but they do have the determination that their expensive squad should qualify for Europe this season.

Co-owner Todd Boehly reportedly wants to give more time to the coach despite having a history of not giving managers a lot of time.

Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter were axed previously for failing to get the best out of the squad which the owners have spent more than £1billion assembling.