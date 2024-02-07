Highlanders appoint Madinda Ndlovu to new post

Highlanders have appointed their former head coach Madinda Ndlovu to a new post.

Ndlovu will take the position of the club’s Sporting Director with immediate effect.

A statement by Bosso confirmed the appointment, saying:

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Madinda Ndlovu as the Club’s Sporting Director. In his new role, he will embody the Club’s culture and values, oversee strategic plans, provide guidance for the club.

“He will also manage Club Scouts and the Technical Staff of all teams, and serve as the custodian of the Club’s philosophy.”

Prior to his latest appointment, Madinda, who returned to Highlanders last year, worked as the director of junior development and was also an assistant to former head coach Baltemar Brito.