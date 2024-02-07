South Africa, Nigeria in diplomatic row ahead of 2023 Afcon clash after safety concerns were raised

Nigerian Authorities have expressed concerns about the safety of their citizens living in South Africa ahead of the 2023 Afcon semifinal clash between the Eagles and Bafana Bafana on Wednesday.

The warning, issued by the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa, urged Nigerian football fans to refrain from engaging in loud, riotous or provocative celebrations should the Super Eagles win the match.

The Nigerian authority also revealed about the comments with veiled threats against its nationals ahead the match, saying the locals want to “show pepper to Nigerians if the Bafana Bafana lose to the Super Eagles.”

However, the South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has dismissed the statement, saying that this has only created “false alarm”.

“We are confident that the sports-loving nation of South Africa poses no threat to Nigerian citizens, and we do not agree with the apprehension expressed by the High Commission,” Dirco said.

“The advisory is regrettable because it seems to create alarm and unnecessary tension between the citizens of South Africa and Nigerians living in or visiting South Africa.”