Teenage Hadebe ‘agrees’ deal to return to Turkey – Report

2:35 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Teenage Hadebe has reportedly agreed a deal to return to Turkey following his departure at American MLS club Houston Dynamo in December.

According to reports in Turkey, Hadebe has reached a verbal agreement with Turkish Super Lig side Konyaspor.

The Zimbabwe international is expected to arrive in the European country soon before undergoing his medical and sign a contract.

The deal is reportedly going to last until the end of the season with an option to extend it with one season.

Should the deal be completed, this will mark Hadebe’s return to Turkey.

The 28-year-old played for Yeni Malatyaspor in the top-flight before his move to USA.

