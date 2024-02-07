Watch: Brendan Galloway scores his first goal of the season in FA Cup

Brendan Galloway scored his first goal of the season in FA Cup on Tuesday.
The Zimbabwean defender was on target as Plymouth Argyle lost 4-1 to Leeds United in the second leg of the 4th round encounter of the tournament.
Galloway, 26, was at the end of a cross and chested the ball in from a close range to grab an equaliser which forced the game into extra time.
Plymouth went on to concede three more goals in the extra time to lose the tie & – 1 and exited the FA Cup.
Here is Galloway’s goal.
What a moment for Brendan Galloway and @Argyle! 😱#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/crNcPYFqSl
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 6, 2024