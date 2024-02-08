ZIFA NC dissolves Women’s Super League board

The ZIFA Nomalisation Committee has dissolved the Women’s Super League executive committee with immediate effect.

The committee was led by Barbara Chikosi and will be replaced by an interim board.

According to a statement released by NC, the dissolution is meant to restore sanity within the women’s football and correct the “poor governance, irregularities in the application of rules and regularities, and lack of professionalism”.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association Normalisation Committee hereby announce its decision to dissolve members of the executive committee for Zimbabwe Women’s Super League and administrator with immediate effect,” said the statement.

“An interim committee shall be appointed in due course to govern the league while we await elections.

“In the meantime, all league matters will be addressed through the ZIFA Women’s Football Desk (headed by Ivy Mukanahana).”