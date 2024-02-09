Highlanders dismiss poster of friendly match against Sheasham

Highlanders have dismissed a poster suggesting that they will play a friendly match against former Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Sheasham.

The poster advertised the match would be played at Ascot Stadium in Gweru on Saturday.

In a statement posted on their Facebook page, Bosso said:

“We have come across a poster in circulation regarding a football match involving Highlanders FC and Sheasham FC.

“However, we want to clarify that there is no concrete arrangement in place to confirm this match. We can confirm that the match will not take place.

“If there are any updates or changes in this regard, we will communicate through our official channels.”