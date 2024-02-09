JUST IN: Hadebe finds new home

Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe has joined Turkish Super Lig side Konyasopor.

The 28-year-old former Kaizer Chiefs star left Major League Soccer (MLS) side Houston Dynamo at the end of last year, after three years at the club.

Hadebe joins Konyasopor on a one-year deal.

“Tümosan Konyaspor signed a contract with Teenage Hadebe until the end of the season,” the club said in a statement.

“Our Board Member Nuri Kaymak was present at the signing ceremony held at MEDAŞ Konya Metropolitan Stadium Press Conference Hall.

“The 28-year-old Zimbabwean defender will wear the number 15 jersey in our team.

“We welcome Teenage Hadebe and wish them success under our green-white jersey.”

The gangly central defender is no stranger to the Turkish top-flight, having turned out for Yeni Malatyspor before his move to the United States.