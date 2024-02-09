Luton Town post positive update on Marvelous Nakamba

Luton Town have posted a positive update on Marvelous Nakamba, who is currently nursing a knee injury.

Nakamba suffered a knee injury on international duty with the Warriors in November.

He initially missed three games due to the issue but returned and featured for just a game.

The second setback forced him to undergo surgery in December to repair the problem.

Posting on X, Luton showed Nakamba in gym and captioned:

“Keep working hard, Marv!”

Keep working hard, Marv! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/mW3J77wNTn — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) February 9, 2024

Meanwhile, Nakamba’s expected date of return is still unclear.

The Hatters’ coach Rob Edwards hinted late last month that the Zimbabwe international could return to action after a couple of months.