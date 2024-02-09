Luton Town post positive update on Marvelous Nakamba

Luton Town have posted a positive update on Marvelous Nakamba, who is currently nursing a knee injury.

Nakamba suffered a knee injury on international duty with the Warriors in November.

He initially missed three games due to the issue but returned and featured for just a game.

The second setback forced him to undergo surgery in December to repair the problem.

Posting on X, Luton showed Nakamba in gym and captioned:

“Keep working hard, Marv!”

Meanwhile, Nakamba’s expected date of return is still unclear.

The Hatters’ coach Rob Edwards hinted late last month that the Zimbabwe international could return to action after a couple of months.

