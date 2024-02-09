Watch: Prince Dube on target against Simba SC in Tanzanian Premier League

6:49 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Prince Dube was on target for Azam on Friday in the Tanzanian Premier League game against Simba SC.

Dube tapped in his effort to put his side ahead in the 14th minute.

Dube’s goal, however, was cancelled later in the second half as the game ended 1-1.

The result saw Azam remaining in second place with thirty two-points.

