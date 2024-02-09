Watch: Prince Dube on target against Simba SC in Tanzanian Premier League

Prince Dube was on target for Azam on Friday in the Tanzanian Premier League game against Simba SC.
Dube tapped in his effort to put his side ahead in the 14th minute.
#MzizimaDerby Goli la Prince Dube
HT: Simba 0-1 Azam
Iko LIVE #AzamSports1HD
Kwa kifurushi cha shilingi 25,000 unatazama mchezo huu.#NBCPremierLeague #LigiKuuYaNBC #NBCPL #NBCPLUpdates #SokaLetuBambam #MzizimaDerby #SimbaSCVsAzamFC #SimbaSC #AzamFC #SimbaAzam pic.twitter.com/nTRxb3szST
— Azam TV (@azamtvtz) February 9, 2024
Dube’s goal, however, was cancelled later in the second half as the game ended 1-1.
The result saw Azam remaining in second place with thirty two-points.