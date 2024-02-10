CAF doubles its annual grant to ZIFA

CAF has doubled its annual grants to member associations, including the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) starting this year.

The continental football body will now give $400,000 in grants, up from the $200,000 that has been granted to football association every year.

The annual grants are meant only for football and infrastructure development.

This was confirmed by CAF President Patrice Motsepe at a media conference on Friday in Ivory Coast.

He said: “CAF used to give every member Association $200,000 but that has been doubled to $400,000.

“That money should be used for development of football.”

Motsepe added: “Something that’s an unpopular fact is that some of the member associations are poor.

” I have a duty to the fifty-four nations (under CAF) but, in particular, to the ones that don’t have (adequate) financial resources.”