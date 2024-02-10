CAF forced to appoint new referee for SA, DRC clash after Moroccan official refused to take charge

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has been forced to appoint a new referee for the 2023 Afcon third/fourth play-off clash between South African and DRC after Moroccan official Redouane Jiyed refused to take charge in protest.

According to reports, Jiyed pulled out as he wanted to officiate the Sunday’s final between hosts Ivory Coast and DRC but the football body refused to appoint him for that game.

Jiyed will fly out of Ivory Coast tonight as first reported by @saiedahly! 👏#AfconwithMicky — Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) February 9, 2024

The referee has since been replaced by Ethiopian official Malak Tsema.

The match will start at 10 pm CAT.