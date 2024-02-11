Lloyd Mutasa ‘being considered’ for Warriors coach post

Veteran coach Lloyd ‘Samaita’ Mutasa is one of the options the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) is considering for the vacant Warriors job, Soccer24 has established.

The Warriors coach post fell vacant after the Lincoln Mutasa-led NC did not renew Baltemar Brito’s contact when it expired at the end of last year.

Mutasa and company are still to appoint a new coach for the country’s senior men’s national soccer team and the veteran admistrator told journalists last month that the NC was nearly done with the recruitment process.

A well-placed source at ZIFA told Soccer24 that Mutasa, who is currently the coach of ambitious Northern Region Soccer League side MWOS, is one of the options being considered for the biggest coaching job in the country.

“Lloyd Mutasa’s name was mentioned some last last week when the discussion (about the next Warriors coach) was held. It’s very possible that he might land the possition,” said the source.

“The issue is some members of the NC are in support of the idea of just picking a coach while others believe everyone interested should apply, but ultimately, I think they will just handpick a local coach,” added the source.

Mutasa, a holder of the required CAF A coaching badge, was in the Sunday ‘Mhofu’ Chidzambwa-led technical team for years, together with the late Rahman Gumbo.