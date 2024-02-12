Afcon 2023 prize money: How much Ivory Coast will get after winning the tournament

Ivory Coast will receive $7m as the 2023 Afcon prize money following their triumph in the tournament.

The Elephants beat Nigeria 2-1 in the final to clinch the trophy for a third time in their history.

The Super Eagles will get $4m for finishing as runners up, while the semi-finalists – South Africa and DRC – will receive $2,5m each.

The four losing quarter-finalists -Mali, Angola, Cape Verde and Guinea – will each get $1,3m.

The eight teams knocked out in the round of 16 will get $800,000 each.

Furthermore, two teams that finished third in their group but fail to advance will receive $700,000. The six teams that finished last in their groups got $500,000 each.