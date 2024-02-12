Warriors midfielder linked with move away from Reading

Warriors midfielder Tivonge Rushesha has been linked with a move away from English side Reading at the end of the season.

Rushesha has less than five months left on his contract after joining the club on a one-year deal in August following a successful trial.

And according to Football League World website, the 21-year-old Zimbabwe international is likely to be released due to lack of game time and also the club’s financial difficulties.

The midfielder has been limited to just eight senior appearances during his time in Berkshire so far and has, of late, been featuring for the U21 team.