Zim players based abroad round-up

Tinotenda Kadewere returned to the score-sheet for his new club Nantes after finding the target in their Sunday’s Ligue 1 meeting against Toulouse.

Kadewere started in the first XI and scored in the 54th minute to double the lead following a

great interplay with Mostafa Mohamed.

The goal marked the first time that Kadewere has found the back of the net in the Ligue 1 since joining Nantes on a six-month loan deal from Lyon.

His other two goals for his new club came in the French Cup last month.

The Warriors international was subbed off after eighty-one minutes of play.

Also in the French Ligue 1, Marshall Munetsi made his second successive start for Stade de Reims following his return from injury last month.

He played the entire match as a central midfielder as they lost 2-0 to FC Lorient on Sunday.

Michael Ndiweni made his debut start for his new Scottish top-flight club Annan Athletic.

The striker, who joined the side on a six-month loan deal from EPL side Newcastle United, started against Hamilton.

He was subbed off in the 79th minute as they won 3-2.

In the Belgian Pro League, Munashe Garan’anga also made his first start at KV Mechelen.

The defender, who made his switch from Moldovan team Sheriff Tiraspol last week, played the entire ninety minutes against Genk.

Fellow countryman Bill Antonio also started in the match and was subbed off in the 84th minute as they drew 1-1.

In England, Andy Rinomhota made his debut appearance for Rotherham United against Leeds.

The midfielder joined the side over a week ago on a six-month loan deal from fellow Championship side Cardiff City.

He came on as a second half substitute and played the remaining twenty-six minutes as they lost 3-0.

Brendan Galloway had another start for Plymouth Argyle in their 3-1 loss against Sunderland in the Championship.

Tivonge Rushesha was not part of Reading’s matchday squad that played Charlton on Saturday.

Wolves’ Tawanda Chirewa was on the bench in the EPL clash against Brentford on Saturday.

But he featured for the U21 team on the next day, where he scored a goal against Manchester City U21.